Crocked Napoli Striker Eyes Loan Move Away as a Means of Aiding His Rehabilitation

Napoli striker Arek Milik is considering moving away from the club on loan in January in order to help his rehabilitation programme.

The Polish hitman sustained an ACL injury - his second in the space of a year - against SPAL recently, and is out of action for around four to five months.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 23-year-old was forced to undergo surgery soon after the injury, and has now begun the gruelling journey back to full fitness.

He may find opportunities hard to come by when he finally does return, with the Partenopei flourishing in front of goal in his absence with Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne all performing, and so a temporary switch could be on the cards.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Milik said as quoted by Four Four Two: "I don't rule out a loan to another club. It would be a quick way to recover to be at 100 per cent as soon as possible.

"I'll be ready to help my [Poland] team-mates at Russia 2018. I had my operation three weeks ago. The knee is still a bit swollen, and it hurts me sometimes, but I feel better every day and for the time being the rehabilitation is going well. I'll start doing pool exercises soon, then there will be a period of cardio work.

"In these situations the mentality is very important, the first two weeks were the hardest, but time has passed. I want to thank the people who support me with messages and photos."