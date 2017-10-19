Harry Kane Couldn't Contain His Excitement After Swapping Shirts With 'Role Model' Ronaldo

Tottenham showed their capabilities on the biggest stage possible after walking away with an impressive point in their 1-1 draw with European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday.

With Tottenham now in a good position to qualify for the next round, star striker Harry Kane believes his side showed the rest of Europe the calibre they possess to be able to compete with the best team in the world.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail: "It was a big statement. A few years ago we were playing Europa League and to come here to the Bernabeu and put in a performance like that — we drew and maybe could have won — shows what kind of team we are.

"We can be proud of it, the fans can be proud and the whole club can be proud."

The 24-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 11 games this season so far, went onto comment on his moment with current world player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the game.

"I asked for his shirt," said Kane. "He's a big role model of mine, watching him when I was growing up. It's a nice shirt to get and frame. I gave him my shirt. I don't know what he'll do with it. We just said, See you in a couple of weeks."

In the Champions League this season:



Tottenham: W2 D1 L0 GF7 GA2

Real Madrid: W2 D1 L0 GF7 GA2 pic.twitter.com/N0zlXJ3Y2t — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 18, 2017

With Los Blancos and Spurs level on points, as well as goal difference, both teams will be going into the next game on the 1st November with the possibility of topping the group. Tottenham will host Real Madrid in the return fixture at Wembley on matchday four.