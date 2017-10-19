Nathan Dyer Encourages Swansea City to Make Liberty Stadium a Fortress Following First Home Win

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer has urged the Swans to make Liberty Stadium a fortress this season after the club notched their first home win of the Premier League campaign last Saturday against Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old returned to Swansea's matchday squad against the Terriers after eight-months on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles, making an appearance off the bench as a brace from loanee striker Tammy Abraham secured just the Swans second win of the campaign.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

As a result Paul Clement's side now sit in 13th position ahead of Leicester's visit on the weekend, and Dyer has stressed the importance of securing back-to-back home wins for the first time since May of this year.

Dyer told the club's website: "It is important to get back-to-back wins. In the past we have made the Liberty Stadium a fortress and re-established ourselves. Last Saturday's win is the benchmark. We need to make sure we apply ourselves like this every week."

The Foxes visit to the Liberty Stadium will see Dyer face-off against the team whom he suffered his season-ending Achilles injury in February, not to mention the side he helped lift the Premier League title with two seasons ago.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

On the reunion, Dyer added: "It will be a big moment for me if I am involved this weekend.

"Not only because Leicester were the side I was playing against when I suffered my injury but because I spent time there and helped win the title against all odds.

"It will be a weird game for me to go into, though it will be nice to see some old faces."

Leicester have also had a rocky start to the season after managing just one win in eight games which has placed them in 18th position, which ultimately led to Craig Shakespeare's dismissal from the club on Tuesday.