VIDEO: Man Utd Players Console 18-Year-Old Benfica Goalkeeper After Error Gifts Win

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was seen consoling distraught fellow Belgian Mile Svilar on Wednesday night after the 18-year-old goalkeeper's mistake in collecting a Marcus Rashford free-kick was the sole difference during the club's clash with Benfica.

The only goal of the Champions League game came when Svilar accidentally carried Rashford's 64th minute effort over the line, handing United an advantage they never relinquished.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Svilar, who arrived in Portugal from Belgium during the summer and only turned 18 at the end of August, was visibly upset after the final whistle and was quickly surrounded by a handful of United players, including Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind and Nemanja Matic.

Ander Herrera offered a handshake, while fellow goalkeeper David de Gea also came over to gee up the youngster. But it was fellow countryman Lukaku who made the biggest point of trying to lift Svilar's spirits, with the conservation ending in a big hug between the two.

Great sportsmanship from the Man Utd players this 👏 pic.twitter.com/5aPKICyJ0D — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2017

The game actually saw Svilar break a Champions League as the youngest ever goalkeeper in the competition, lowering the age limit that Iker Casillas set for goalkeepers when he made his debut for Real Madrid against Olympiacos in 1999.

Unfortunately for Svilar, it will likely be a little while at least before he is willing to look back on the night with positive memories.

As a result of the 1-0 victory, United lead Group A with nine points from their first three games, three points ahead of second place Basel. CSKA Moscow remain on three points after winning only once so far, while Benfica are bottom without a point to their name so far.