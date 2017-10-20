Aston Villa vs Fulham Preview: Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News & More

Saturday sees the clash of two side who find themselves grappling just outside the Championship play-off positions.

Aston Villa's great run came to an end last week against Wolves, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways at Villa Park this weekend.

However, the Midlands club will face stern opposition in Fulham, a side who have a superb away record this season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Form

Aston Villa (WWWWL)

Villa had been unbeaten in their last eight league games before their defeat at Molineux last week.

The Villans have been impressive at home this season, and have won three and drawn three of their six home league matches so far.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Steve Bruce has made Villa a very disciplined unit when playing at Villa Park, and they have conceded just one goal in their last four outings at home.

Fulham (LDWWD)

The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last four games, and earned a dramatic late 2-2 draw against Preston last week.

Fulham have a magnificent away record this season and have lost just one of their six Championship games on the road so far.





Slavisa Jokanovic's men have won their past two matches away from Craven Cottage, against Nottingham Forest and QPR

Classic Encounter - Aston Villa 3-0 Fulham (December 28 2003)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Villa put a strong Fulham side to the sword in late 2003.

The clinical strike force of Juan Pablo Angel and Darius Vassell provided the goals on the night, with the former England striker bagging a brace.





David O'Leary's side contained a number of players who are still remembered fondly in the Holte End, including Olof Mellberg, Gareth Barry and Lee Hendrie.

Team News

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Jack Grealish could return to the Villa fold for the first time this season since recovering from kidney injury, which has kept him out of action since July. However, it is likely any appearance would come from the bench.





Henri Lansbury is also available again having recovered from a hip injury, yet Mile Jedinak is still ruled out with a groin problem. Neil Taylor will be unavailable as he is serving the second of his three-game suspension.

Meanwhile for Fulham, Tom Cairney could make his first start since August at Villa Park this weekend.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

The Fulham captain made his comeback last week against Preston and would be a welcome boost for Jokanovic.

Ryan Federicks and Aboubakar Kamara are both expected to be included in the match day squad, but may not yet be fit enough to start. Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo will not be available for the trip.

Potential Aston Villa Starting Lineup: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Chester, Terry, Hutton, Snodgrass, Whelan, Hourihane, Adomah, Kodjia, Davies.

Potential Fulham Starting Lineup: Button, Odoi, Kalas, Ream, Sessegnon, McDonald, Cairney, Johansen, Kebano, Fonte, Ayite

Key Battle

Adomah v Odoi

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Denis Odoi is expected to again fill in for Ryan Fredericks on Saturday, and the versatile defender will have a tough task keeping tabs on Villa's Albert Adomah.

The former Middlesbrough man is enjoying a superb season so far, and in recent weeks has produced a number of decisive goal for his side.

Odoi's ability to prevent Adomah from cutting inside and linking up with his teammates, could be crucial in determining the game's outcome.

Prediction

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Villa have a brilliant home record, whilst Fulham have been excellent on the road this year so far this campaign. Therefore, it is certainly intriguing clash.





The two clubs could well cancel each other out and most likely resulting in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-0 Fulham