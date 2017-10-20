Chelsea vs Watford Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Chelsea host Watford at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off, with the visitors coming into the game full of confidence following last weekend's result against Arsenal.



The Hornets beat Arsenal 2-1 at Vicarage Road thanks to Troy Deeney's penalty and an injury-time Tom Cleverley strike.

In contrast, the Blues haven't won in three games, following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

They managed to grab a draw on Wednesday night against Roma after surrendering a two-goal lead, before clawing their way back to come away with a point.

Classic Encounter The two sides met in the middle of May last season, on a Monday night when the title had already been won a few days before thanks to Michy Batshuayi's effort at West Brom. It was a game that didn't matter too much but regardless of that, seven goals were scored as Chelsea came out as winners, sealing a 4-3 victory in the closing minutes. The home side begun the goal fest through then captain John Terry, who scored what proved to be his final goal for the club. However, less than two minutes later that was all undone. Terry's miscued header fell straight to Etienne Capoue, who levelled the scores up. Conte and his side rallied on and scored two unanswered goals through Cesar Azpilicueta and Batshuayi to put Chelsea in a comfortable position. Watford weren't done there though, and they fought back once again two minutes after Batshuayi scored through defender Daryl Janmaat and the visitors equalised with just over 15 minutes to go through substitute Stefano Okaka. However, the turnaround was brief as Cesc Fabregas came on as a substitute and scored the deciding goal to add three more points to Chelsea's points tally. Team News Chelsea have a whole host of injuries, with central midfield pair N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater still out. David Luiz, who played in Kante's role on Wednesday night against Roma, is a doubt for Saturday after picking up a calf problem.

Antonio Conte also confirmed that Tiemoue Bakayoko has suffered pain in his groin, adding to the club's injury problems.

Victor Moses is out following an injury at Selhurst Park last Saturday so Zappacosta is likely to retain his spot. Marco Silva will be without former Blue Nathaniel Chalobah after his summer move as the midfielder recovers from an operation after fracturing his kneecap. Hornets defensive duo Sebastian Prodl and Younes Kaboul are doubts with hamstring and knee problems respectively. Craig Cathcart is also carrying a knee injury.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Alonso, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Moses; Hazard, Pedro, Morata.

Predicted Watford XI: Gomes; Kabasele, Mariappa, Britos; Femenia, Doucoure, Cleverley, Holebas; Pereyra, Gray, Richarlison. Prediction It's been a tough few weeks for Conte and his men domestically but they'll be looking to bounce back this weekend. Watford come into this sitting higher in the table than Chelsea, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League. Despite it being very early on, the game will be a close affair, with the away side looking to put Chelsea on the back foot. The Hornets only league defeat so far this season came against Manchester City, who also beat Chelsea recently.

Injuries for both Conte and Silva make the match even more challenging but with the way Watford are performing at the moment, the lack of squad depth Chelsea have, and Morata only just coming back from injury, it could be honours even.





Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Watford