Chelsea hosts Watford in a matchup of two teams in the top five of the Premier League table.

Chelsea is on a bit of a rough stretch of form, as the London side is winless in its last three contests across all competitions. The Blues have lost consecutive Premier League games—to leaders Manchester City and Crystal Palace, which scored its first goal of the season en route to a 2-1 win last Saturday—and were outplayed in a 3-3 draw with Roma at home in the Champions League on Wednesday. The defending champions are in fifth place in the Prem, nine points behind City, making Saturday a virtual must-win if Chelsea wants to repeat.

Watford, on the other hand, is off to a dream start. If the season ended today, Watford would actually qualify for Champions League play by finishing fourth in the Premiership. The Hornets bounced back from an embarrassing 6-0 defeat to City by winning two of its next three league matches. Most recently, Watford beat Arsenal 2-1, a game that prompted Watford skipper Troy Deeney to criticize Arsenal's lack of heard. Watford enters the contest with 15 points, two ahead of fifth-place Chelsea.

