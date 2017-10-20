England Legend David Beckham Claims Former Club AC Milan Can Achieve Their Potential

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

David Beckham has shown confidence towards his ex-club AC Milan, and belives they are on the right track for a return to their former glories. 

The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United talent will be featured in an exclusive Sky Sport Italia (via  Corriere dello Sport) interview that will be aired on Saturday. 

Here, he claimed that, despite the ongoing struggles faced by the Milan side, the Rossoneri are "a very powerful club with a strong identity". 

"They have probably been through critical times in the past 10-15 years," he said. 

"But I am confident that things will change thanks to the arrival of new players, owners and presidents. A moment of transition always happens in these situations, but I hope that they will win the league soon."

Beckham played for Milan in two separate loan spells, and made 29 Serie A appearances between 2008 and 2010. Recently, his former side have spent big under new ownership to return to former success, but have started the season slowly under Vincenzo Montella and are already seven points off an all-important fourth spot in the table.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-BREST

Beckham also spoke of another of the clubs he turned out for over a 20-year-long career - Paris Saint-Germain.

With star Brazilian forward Neymar at the club, Beckham believes that PSG could finally win the Champions League.

"They can really go far in the competition because they have great players. This could be their year," he added. 

