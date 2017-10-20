Manchester City Suffer Blow After Not Inserting a Buy-Back or Sell-On Clause Into Jadon Sancho Deal

October 20, 2017

Manchester City's deal to sell England starlet Jadon Sancho to German outfit Borussia Dortmund did not include any form of buy-back or sell-on clause according to reports.

The England under 17 international made the switch from the Etihad to Signal Iduna Park in the summer for a fee of £8m, with Borussia Dortmund landing one of the highest-rated young players in English football.

In what was already an impressive coup for Peter Bosz's side, according to reports, Dortmund acquired Sancho while coming to an agreement that will see Manchester City miss out on any future deal for the England starlet, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Furthermore, City will also miss out on the first right of refusal on the potential to re-sign Sancho in the future, with the Citizens also failing to implement any kind of buy-back clause into the deal with Dortmund.

After Sancho's time at Manchester City came to a rather unsavoury end, with Pep Guardiola claiming he reneged on a £30,000 per week contract at the Etihad, with the teenager then going on strike before getting his move to Borussia Dortmund.

With Sancho being recalled to Dortmund after recently netting three goals in the group stages of the Under-17 World Cup in India,  the young winger could be set to make his first team debut for Dortmund in the coming weeks.

