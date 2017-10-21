Agent Claims Mbappe Was Keen on Barcelona Switch Before Spanish Giants Chose Dembele

October 21, 2017

Barcelona went close to signing France wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who had reportedly decided to join the Catalans, but eventually opted for Ousmane Dembele. 

During the summer, the 18-year-old ex-Monaco star was courted by some of the best clubs in Europe, such as Real Madrid, Paris-St-Germain, Arsenal and Barcelona. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The French prodigy was a key player last season in leading Monaco to lift the Ligue 1 cup, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. 

However, in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena Cope, football agent Josep Maria Minguella said that Mbappe was determined to join Barcelona, having already dismissed the chance to sign for Real Madrid. 

The striker's father reportedly told Barcelona that they were the only club he wished to play for, and an initial deal worth £107m plus £27m in add-ons was ready to be signed. 

Barcelona eventually opted to sign Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele, and Mbappe had to make do with PSG despite initially being against it. 


The capital's team penned him down on a loan move with an option to buy for £162m next summer, and could not possibly regret their choice. 

In fact, during Paris St-Germain's 4-0 win over Anderlecht, Mbappe became the most prolific teenager in the history of the competition. 

On the other hand, Ousmane Dembele has made a positive start of his first season in Barcelona, although a hamstring injury is currently keeping him from playing. 

