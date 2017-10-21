Dynamo Kiev Defender Domagoj Vida Suffers Brutal Head Injury During Europa League Clash

Thursday night's Europa League fixture saw Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev draw 2-2 against BSC Young Boys at the NSC Olympic Stadium.
The final 10 minutes of the match came to a shock as Dynamo centre back Domagoj Vida was forced off the pitch due to a serious head injury, The Sun reports.
The Croatian cracked his head open whilst clashing with one of the Young Boys' midfielders Moumi Ngamaleu.
The collision resulted in what was describe as 'something out of a horror film' as blood covered Vida's face and shirt.
Dynamo's medical team came rushing on to the field to stop the bleeding as soon as Vida hit the floor.
Though his head did get wrapped in a bandage, the scenes looked disgusting as the blood completely soaked his face and kit.
This forced Dynamo manager Alyaksandr Khatskevich to take the 28-year-old no-nonsense defender off.
The Ukrainian side have managed to stay top of group B in the Europa league standing with seven points from two wins and Thursday night's draw.