Dynamo Kiev Defender Domagoj Vida Suffers Brutal Head Injury During Europa League Clash

Thursday night's Europa League fixture saw Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev draw 2-2 against BSC Young Boys at the NSC Olympic Stadium.

The final 10 minutes of the match came to a shock as Dynamo centre back Domagoj Vida was forced off the pitch due to a serious head injury, The Sun reports.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

The Croatian cracked his head open whilst clashing with one of the Young Boys' midfielders Moumi Ngamaleu.

The collision resulted in what was describe as 'something out of a horror film' as blood covered Vida's face and shirt.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Dynamo's medical team came rushing on to the field to stop the bleeding as soon as Vida hit the floor.

Though his head did get wrapped in a bandage, the scenes looked disgusting as the blood completely soaked his face and kit.

This forced Dynamo manager Alyaksandr Khatskevich to take the 28-year-old no-nonsense defender off.

The Ukrainian side have managed to stay top of group B in the Europa league standing with seven points from two wins and Thursday night's draw.