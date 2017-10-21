Grow Up! Antonio Conte Calls Media's Interest in Mourinho Feud 'Stupid'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has seen his side struggle to keep up in the Premier League this season. And the injuries to his players haven't made things any better.

Having started the campaign without Eden Hazard, the Italian lost Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and, most recently, David Luiz to injury, while new midfield acquisition Danny Drinkwater hasn't been able to play.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He hasn't been very quiet about it either, lamenting over the Blues' fitness concerns, as well as their lack of squad depth, giving Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho something to pounce on.

The ex-Chelsea gaffer seemingly lashed out at Conte during the week, claiming that other managers 'cry' over injuries while he works with what he has. And Conte promptly asked him to mind his business after the Londoners threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 at home with Roma on Wednesday.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, ahead of the Blues' match against Watford, Conte referred to the subject as 'stupid' and seemed genuinely surprised that reporters were interested in the brewing feud with Mourinho.

“I think these are stupid things," he declared (H/T the Mirror). "For me, this is a stupid subject. A stupid issue. It's fun to see your interest in this. I'm surprised about this, honestly.”

The manager also rebuffed recent suggestions of him working his players too hard in training.

“I have my methods," Conte explained. "They're the same as last season when we won the league. Honestly, I think we are working maybe 70 percent less this season. Maybe for this reason we are having trouble. On tactical and physical aspects, less."