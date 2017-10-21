Legendary Tottenham Hotspur Striker Meets Both Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen have met legendary Tottenham striker and all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves at Spurs' training ground on Friday. 

Greaves, who managed to net a record 266 goals in 379 appearances for the club, paid a visit to Pochettino's boys ahead of Spurs' weekend clash against Liverpool. 

The former star is bound to a wheelchair after almost losing his life, last May, due to a stroke, but has managed to show his appreciation towards the two Spurs leaders by lifting his thumb up.


After meeting the Greaves, Harry Kane, who has netted 110 times for the club, said: "It was an honour to meet Jimmy. His achievements at Spurs and his goals for club and country are certain things that I aspire to. 

"It's important that we continue to recognise the many great players in our history who have laid the foundations for what we're trying to achieve today."

It was Kane himself who, last season, equalled another Greaves' record and became the first player in the Premier League to score over 20 goals in three successive seasons since Greaves did so between 1966 and 1969. 


Kane commented on it: "But when you let me know when I've done them, it's a good feeling.

Getty Images/GettyImages

"Jimmy Greaves was Tottenham's all-time goalscorer and an unbelievable player. So to be in the same company as someone like him is incredible."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters