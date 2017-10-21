Legendary Tottenham Hotspur Striker Meets Both Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen have met legendary Tottenham striker and all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves at Spurs' training ground on Friday.

Greaves, who managed to net a record 266 goals in 379 appearances for the club, paid a visit to Pochettino's boys ahead of Spurs' weekend clash against Liverpool.

📸 View the full gallery as @HKane meets Jimmy Greaves at Hotspur Way -

https://t.co/EiDsR7yCeJ pic.twitter.com/6KAnjxE2tQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 20, 2017

The former star is bound to a wheelchair after almost losing his life, last May, due to a stroke, but has managed to show his appreciation towards the two Spurs leaders by lifting his thumb up.





After meeting the Greaves, Harry Kane, who has netted 110 times for the club, said: "It was an honour to meet Jimmy. His achievements at Spurs and his goals for club and country are certain things that I aspire to.

Harry Kane is just 156 goals behind Jimmy Greaves' club record of 266 goals scored for Tottenham Hotspur #COYS https://t.co/Ahmq8ctC50 pic.twitter.com/oJoxmVl7X1 — My Football Facts (@myfootballfacts) October 20, 2017

"It's important that we continue to recognise the many great players in our history who have laid the foundations for what we're trying to achieve today."

It was Kane himself who, last season, equalled another Greaves' record and became the first player in the Premier League to score over 20 goals in three successive seasons since Greaves did so between 1966 and 1969.





Kane commented on it: "But when you let me know when I've done them, it's a good feeling.

"Jimmy Greaves was Tottenham's all-time goalscorer and an unbelievable player. So to be in the same company as someone like him is incredible."