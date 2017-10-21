Lyon Claim That Real Madrid Have No Buy-Back Clause for Mariano Diaz

Reports have claimed that Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause for Mariano Diaz when the move to Lyon was sanctioned. However, Lyon have quickly released a statement refuting those claims.

Although the French League season is still in its early stages, Mariano Diaz has made a solid impression already. The Spanish-born Dominican has already bagged seven goals in the nine games he has played and is yet to taste defeat with his new side.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

With such performances becoming the norm, it has been suggested that Mariano could be recalled early from his spell with the French club. But Lyon has made it perfectly clear that this will not be the case and Mariano will remain with them for the duration of the season and beyond.

Lyon purchased Mariano for €8m and are adamantly stating that there is no option for repurchase for Real Madrid. Such clauses don’t exist in the French market so the likelihood of Madrid bringing him back in the same fashion as Alvaro Morata is very slim.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

However, if he continues in this rich vein of form, other European heavyweights will quickly be at the doorstep of Lyon requesting the service of this young star.