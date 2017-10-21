Richarlison Opens Up on Reason for Joining Watford & Reveal's David Luiz's Advice

Brazilian winger Richarlison has been quite the revelation at Watford, having joined Marco Silva's side from Fluminense over the summer.

The 20-year-old cost the Hornets £11.2m when he signed a five-year deal with the club back in July. But he could have just as easily signed for Ajax, had it not been for a personal call from Silva.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Everything was quite quick," the attacker told Sky Sports ahead of Watford's match against Chelsea.

"I had told Ajax that I was going there, but Marco called me saying that he knew my potential. On top of that, Premier League football was my dream - I watched it with my uncle on TV and Cristiano Ronaldo was my hero. So I did not think twice when I received the offer."

Richarlison also revealed that he was made to feel at home by fellow Brazilians playing in Europe, more so by the world's most expensive player in Neymar. And while Chelsea are considered big rivals, with Watford not very far away, the winger said he hangs out with David Luiz and Willian a lot.

🇧🇷⚽️🤙🏾 A post shared by Richarlison (@richarlison.9) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

"We took a picture and he (Neymar) even asked if he could help me regarding my new life in Europe - it made my day.

"I go quite often to David Luiz's house, and Willian usually joins us, as they are close friends," he says. "We have a barbecue, play video games, and we cannot live without samba. David told me that I can score against everybody but Chelsea."

"I said that I have to beat all of them," he added with a laugh, but it appears that he's taken Luiz's advice, having missed two absolute sitters against the Blues on Saturday.