VIDEO: Gary Neville Hilariously Swears on Live TV After Being Called Out by a Cheeky fan

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Sky Sports' Gary Neville has grown into one of the most respected pundits in England, but that doesn't mean he won't get the odd mugging off every now and then.

The former Manchester United defender and Valencia boss was on duty ahead of West Ham's clash against Brighton at the London Stadium on Friday night, and conducted several interviews ahead of the match.

Neville interviewed one of West Ham's chairmen, David Sullivan, before speaking with a few fans outside of the stadium.

And while having a chat with Hammers TV presenter Ben Shephard, he was met with a surprising jibe from a passer-by who shouted "You're just a s**t Phil Neville, s**t Phil Neville!"

Taking it all in stride, despite betraying his shock with a hilarious facial expression, Neville promptly echoed the fan's opinion. And his brother was on hand to post the clip to Twitter with the caption: "West Ham fans know there [sic] stuff!"

So Phil seems to be one of those there/their people, but that can be excused when your brother is a classy pundit. 

