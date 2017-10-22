Alexis Sanchez Hints That He Fancies Arsenal Stay With a Cryptic Instagram Post

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has hinted that he perhaps fancies staying at the club after all after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

The Chilean is widely expected to leave the Emirates in January in a cut-price deal, with Manchester City being touted as his most likely destination.

A winner is just a loser that tried it one more time ⚽️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

The Gunners have offered him improved terms to stay, and blocked a proposed move to the Etihad on transfer deadline day.

They attempted to bring in Thomas Lemar of Monaco as his replacement but the move failed to materialise.



But taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote: "A winner is just a loser that tried it one more time."

It could be perceived that this is Sanchez's way of saying that he wants to remain with Arsenal and fight for the club's cause.

Sanchez shone for Arsene Wenger's side during their 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, and erased any fears that his attitude wasn't right following his failed moved to City.

