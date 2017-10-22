Alexis Sanchez Hints That He Fancies Arsenal Stay With a Cryptic Instagram Post

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has hinted that he perhaps fancies staying at the club after all after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

The Chilean is widely expected to leave the Emirates in January in a cut-price deal, with Manchester City being touted as his most likely destination.

A winner is just a loser that tried it one more time ⚽️

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

The Gunners have offered him improved terms to stay, and blocked a proposed move to the Etihad on transfer deadline day.

They attempted to bring in Thomas Lemar of Monaco as his replacement but the move failed to materialise.

But taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote: "A winner is just a loser that tried it one more time."

It could be perceived that this is Sanchez's way of saying that he wants to remain with Arsenal and fight for the club's cause.

Sanchez shone for Arsene Wenger's side during their 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, and erased any fears that his attitude wasn't right following his failed moved to City.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters