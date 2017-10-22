Angelo Ogbonna Offers Dubious Excuse as to Why His Instagram Account 'Liked' #BilicOut Comment

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Angelo Ogbonna has offered a peculiar explanation as to why his Instagram account was exposed 'liking' a fan's comment that read '#BilicOut'.

It was another terrible performance on Saturday from the Hammers on Friday night against Brighton, who romped to a 3-0 victory at the London Stadium to leave Slaven Bilic on the brink of the sack.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Croatian is currently under review from club officials, with the club having won just two games under his guidance so far this season.

Calls of #BilicOut have been growing more and more frequent, and it appeared that Ogbonna was actually joining in the cries after his account 'liked' such a comment.

But the Italian then offered a humorous explanation for the like - by claiming that his baby was playing with his phone.

He said to the user: "I liked West Ham post. Not your comment. Because your comment is stupid. My baby was playing with the phone and he touched your comment. So don't be too much happy."

The excuse is along the same lines as the time Joleon Lescott infamously uploaded a picture of his new motor, but then claimed the tweet was sent from within his own pocket has he drove.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters