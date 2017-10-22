Marco Fassone Reveals AC Milan Will Have to Sell Two Top Players if They Don't Qualify for Europe

AC Milan's campaign so far in the new Serie A season hasn't gone according to plan as they sit in 10th place with three consecutive losses.

The Rossoneri's CEO Marco Fassone told Italian outlet La Stampa that Milan's target has always been to qualify for the Champions League, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it would happen this season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The new financial takeover has seen Milan bring in top players, such as Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Calhanoglu.

If they fail to qualify this year, the side may have to sell one or two of their top players for financial reasons, Fassone admits.

"Let's be careful about the use of the word 'obliged' [to qualify]," he told the press. "The Champions League is fundamental for our project, but if we don't qualify it won't block our plans.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"It would just postpone them by a year, and we would have to find a way of making up for the loss in revenue from the Champions League by selling one or two top players."

The 53-year-old came in defence of manager Vincenzo Montella even though Milan are far behind in the table than expected considering the expenses used over the Summer.

"Montella was chosen by us, and he has our full faith," Fassone stated.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"The aim was to keep within a small gap of the top four for the entire first half of the season and then climb into the Champions League zone in the second half.

"Clearly there is room for improvement, but we cannot afford to get anything more wrong."

With Milan facing Genoa on Sunday afternoon, Fassone hopes the game will be the turning point this season for the Rossoneri.

"There's no use getting caught up in ifs and buts -- we all need to pull in the same direction if we are to find a way out," he said.

"We're just lacking that spark, a goal which would change our direction, but I'm convinced we will get it."