PHOTO: Jonjo Shelvey Taunts Public Enemy Number 1 Yohan Cabaye During Newcastle Goal Celebrations

Yohan Cabaye was left well and truly mugged off during Crystal Palace's defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Frenchman represented the club for three seasons between 2011-14, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain for one year before returning to England with Palace.

Anybody else spot Shelvey celebrating Merino’s goal with Cabaye? 😂 pic.twitter.com/veeKRa7F0f — Newcastle Stats (@NewcastleStats) October 21, 2017

The 31-year-old is not exactly fondly remembered by Magpies supporters, after he undid all of his good work with the Toon Army by forcing through his move to France via strike action.

During Saturday's clash, Cabaye was booed by the home fans, along with Andros Townsend, and his misery was compiled as Mikel Merino scored to condemn the Eagles to another league defeat.

To the joy of the Toon Army, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey then celebrated Merino's winner right in Cabaye's face as he was on the floor.

Shelvey celebrating in front of Cabaye 😂 pic.twitter.com/wq9aWLgNOV — Austin Scott (@Austin_14Scott) October 21, 2017

The playmaker was actually quite lucky to have been on the pitch at that point after getting away with a dangerous challenge on DeAndre Yedlin.

Stills of a grounded Cabaye with a joyous Shelvey all up in his face went viral after the game, and it's safe to say there is no love lost between the player and his former fans.

Newcastle rose to sixth in the table with the win, in what has been a fantastic start to the new season from Rafael Benitez's side.

