Social Media Reacts to Manchester United's Tweet Prior to Their Defeat to Huddersfield Town

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season to Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre secured an emphatic victory for the Terriers, despite Marcus Rashford's effort to pull it back to 2-1. History was made for Town as they recorded their first victory over United in 65 years.

That's something to chuckle about, but the official Manchester United Twitter page has left fans laughing even more.

Our first-ever @PremierLeague visit to Huddersfield - let's make it a memorable one! pic.twitter.com/ThoH3E6isg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2017

They seemed so confident prior to the game - 'let's make it a memorable one!' - and it's certainly backfired. It certainly will be one to be remember but for the wrong reasons.

The replies came thick and fast with it being Manchester United's first defeat.

Here are some of the best responses....

Indeed was a memorable one for Huddersfield. 😂 — AnfieldRoadEnd® (@RoadTripMoments) October 21, 2017

Thanks for making it MEMORABLE — Bibek (@Bibek_MUFC) October 21, 2017

Congrats on achieving that. — Unredacted Blue (@quagmireisablue) October 21, 2017

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to bounce back from their first league defeat when they face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Don't get too confident next time!