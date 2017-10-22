A record Premier League crowd of of 80,827 saw Harry Kane score twice before limping off with just minutes remaining as Tottenham thrashed Liverpool 4-1 to move level on points with second place Manchester United in the Premier League.

Following their impressive draw in Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino made three changes to his Spurs starting XI, with Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Son Heung Min replacing the unwell Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Fernando Llorente.

Liverpool also made three changes from their 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in midweek. Simon Mignolet returned in goal with Joe Gomez preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and captain Jordan Henderson coming in for Georginio Wijnaldum with the Dutchman ruled out thanks to a knee injury picked up in training on Saturday.

Following an even opening few minutes, it was Tottenham who took the lead after less than four minutes. On the right hand touchline it was Kieran Trippier, so efficient at right-back since the departure of Kyle Walker in the summer, who lifted the ball over Liverpool's defence, allowing Kane in behind the back four to cut inside the onrushing Mignolet and slide into an empty net for his first Premier League goal at Tottenham's temporary Wembley home to make it 1-0.

That bad start for Liverpool was to quickly get worse. After taking a routine catch from a Milner cross, Lloris' long throw completely caught out Dejan Lovren, the centre-back misjudging his header to allow Kane in behind. This time, rather than take it on himself, the England forward was able to produce a pinpoint cross field ball which found Son Heung-min who, who slid a beautifully struck first time shot past Mignolet and into the bottom corner for 2-0 with less than twelve minutes on the clock.

With Liverpool looking vulnerable every time Spurs went forward, Son was unfortunate not to get a second as he lashed a shot against the bar after Eriksen's long ball from the halfway line played him in.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Then out of almost nowhere, the visitors found themselves back in the game. As Kane was robbed in possession just inside Livepool's half, Henderson's long cross field ball found Mohamed Salah on the edge of the Spurs area, and the Egyptian stroked it across the face of Lloris' goal and in off the inside of the far post to halve the deficit to 2-1.

Suddenly, Liverpool looked a different proposition going forward, Coutinho's deep ball found Salah at the far post but his header was easily gathered in by Lloris. It was Salah who continued to threaten down the right for Liverpool, who were forced to bring on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Dejan Lovren after just half an hour, and the Egyptian was able to get the better of Aurier instantly after that substitution only to see his cut back fall straight into the hands of a grateful Lloris.

Klopp's side did however continue to look susceptible to the counter attack, none more so than when Kane made a break through the Liverpool half only to drive just wide from the edge of the area having worked himself into space for the shot with ten minutes remaining of the opening 45 minutes.

Then on the stroke of half time, Spurs re-established that crucial two goal advantage. Can was booked for pulling back on Delle Alli, and from that Eriksen free kick Matip's tame header clear landed the boot of Alli, who volleyed low into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 with just about the final kick of the first half.

Needing an early goal to get themselves back into the game, it was Liverpool who seemed intent on going on the offensive, but they would be made to pay for failing to create any chances just ten minutes into the second half.

After Kane was brought down on the right hand side, Liverpool keeper Mignolet failed to hold the subsequent free kick, and after Vertonghen's initial was blocked on the line by Firmino, that man Kane was on hand to smash home the rebound for his second and Spurs' fourth of the match.

Liverpool very nearly got one back though their own talisman with 66 minutes gone, as Philippe Coutinho looked to curl one into the top corner from the edge of the area as Tottenham struggled to clear a rare Liverpool attack, only for Lloris to produce a spectacular reaction save to tip the ball onto the post and further increase the visitors frustration.

Milner then had a chance of his own, playing a quick one-two with Salah to get in behind the Spurs defence, but again Lloris was equal to the effort, saving with his legs from a tight angle, before repeating the same trick to deny Salah from close range ten minutes later.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The most worrying sign of the afternoon came when Kane was forced off with just two minutes to go while holding his hamstring in what may be a precautionary measure.

While Tottenham can now think about overhauling the Manchester clubs ahead of their trip to Old Trafford next week, Liverpool now find themselves dropping below Burnley on goal difference into ninth.