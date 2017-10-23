AC Milan Star Leonardo Bonucci Set to Miss Juventus Clash Following VAR Red Card on Sunday

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to miss the visit of former team Juventus next Saturday after being handed a two-match ban following his red card on Sunday. 

The 30-year-old, who arrived at San Siro during the summer from the Old Lady for around £37.8m, was adjudged to have purposefully elbowed Genoa defender Aleandro Rosi by referee Piero Giacomelli after his consultation with the VAR. 

The incident occurred inside the visitors' area as the Italy international attempted to lose his marker and attack an in-swinging free-kick. 

However, instead play was halted as Bonucci swung out at his opposition defender and was given his marching orders after just 25 minutes for the first time in five years.  

But now, according to beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, the Italian is set to miss out on AC's next two games, which includes the visit of former club Juventus as well as the trip to Chievo on Wednesday evening. 

"Bonucci will be suspended 2 games for violent playing therefore missing Milan-Juventus next week!", the well-respected journalist tweeted via his official Twitter account.

The 30-year-old's dismissal on Sunday forced Milan into adopting an alternative game plan to their original strategy, and the big-money summer spenders struggled greatly to break down Genoa. 

There has been little secret surrounding the pressure the club's hierarchy have placed on boss Vincenzo Montella, who has only been able to guide his side to 11th in the Serie A table - 12 points off top - even after spending over £175m during the most recent transfer window. 

There is also no doubt that if results and form do not improve for AC in the coming weeks, the 43-year-old will be facing the axe, and now without star defender Bonucci for one of the most difficult fixtures of the season, it could well be the final catalyst to the Italian manager's dismissal. 

