Bayern Munich Star Set to Miss Vital Clashes After Suffering Hamstring Injury Against Hamburg

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Bayern Munich have been dealt a major injury blow after the club confirmed that Thomas Müller, who was substituted just 10 minutes into the second half against Hamburger SV on Saturday, has suffered a hamstring injury that will see him spend three weeks on the sidelines.

Initial reports suggested that the 28-year-old could have missed six weeks of football because of his latest injury and although he is only expected to be out half of that time, Müller will still miss vital Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

The German international joins other key first-team players that are unavailable for the reigning Bundesliga champions, with Franck Ribéry and Manuel Neuer both expected to be out until the new year.

Müller was a second-half substitute in Bayern's 1-0 victory over Hamburg at the weekend, however, the forward lasted only 10 minutes after replacing the under pressure James Rodriguez.

Bayern are currently preparing for a trip to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, the Bavarians looking to progress to the next round of the DFB Cup.

On Saturday, the two sides meet again in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig the ones tasked with making the 400km journey.

A trip to Celtic Park soon follows for Bayern Munich in the Champions League, before a potential Bundesliga title decider at the start of November against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfallenstadion.

