Fans Furious After Everton Shirt Sponsor Celebrates Arsenal Victory on Social Media

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

As if being on the end of a 5-2 humiliation wasn't bad enough for Ronald Koeman's Everton, the Toffees' shirt sponsor added insulted to injury by celebrating the Gunners triumph on social media.

The Sport Pesa social media team will certainly have some questions asked of them on Monday morning after a Tweet, with the caption "[Five] goals from 5 different [people] = 3 [points]. Well in #Gunners! A superb gift by the players for the birthday gaffer! #MadeOfWinners", was published on their official Twitter account.

Despite their ability to quickly delete their social media mishap, the damage had already been done and screenshots of their blunder were seen all over the internet - much to the disliking of the Everton faithful.

Some knowledgeable Arsenal fans were quick to come to the defence of Sport Pesa, the Kenyan based sports betting company a key partner of Arsenal in Africa. 

However, their affiliation with the Gunners is not well known in England and as the main shirt sponsor of Everton, their Tweet understandably made a lot of die-hard Evertonians rather upset.

