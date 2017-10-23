Former Reds Forward Not Impressed With Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Stan Collymore has taken to social media to criticise Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following his performance against Tottenham which they lost 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Sloppy defending caused Jurgen Klopp's side to go 2-0 down early on but pulled one back through Salah. However Dele Alli doubled the lead for Spurs just before the break to send the home side 3-1 up. Harry Kane then got his second of the afternoon ten minutes after the restart and it saw them cruise to victory. 

Henderson came back into the Liverpool side after being rested following a rather busy international break for the midfielder and replaced Georginio Wijnaldum. 


However, Collymore didn't believe the Reds captain should've come back into the side, who were full of confidence after smashing NK Maribor in the Champions League 7-0.

The 27-year-old was named Liverpool captain following Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015 and has made 259 appearances for the Merseyside club. 

Many fans agreed with the pundit as well following his controversial tweet.

Liverpool next face Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Anfield who will be looking to put their drumming from Tottenham well and truly behind them.

