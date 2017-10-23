Neymar Labels Red Card 'Unfair' After 'Exaggerated' Response Lead to Dismissal in PSG Draw

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has labeled the red card he received during his side's 2-2 draw with Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening as 'unfair', after the attacker picked up two yellows in a matter of minutes.





The 25-year-old was booked for dissent in the 85th minute by referee Ruddy Buquet, before reacting badly to Lucas Ocampos' late challenge less than 120 seconds later.

1 - Neymar is the 1st scorer to be sent off in a L1 game between Marseille & Paris in the last 25 seasons. Rare. pic.twitter.com/P6hUTqnsCr — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2017

The world's most expensive player seemed to collide with the Argentine in the aftermath of the winger's trip, with the 23-year-old's rather over-theatrical response from the coming together enough to make the French official brandish the Brazilian his second yellow card of the evening.

But Neymar believes that the decision made by Buquet was a harsh one, and that the reaction from his fellow South American was indeed over-the-top after stating he had been on the receiving end of bad challenges all evening.

"I think it was exaggerated, yes", the former Barcelona attacker told Esporte Interativo following the feisty 2-2 draw at the Orange Velodrome, as cited by the Daily Mail.

Neymar's red card pic.twitter.com/jMKogNne92 — Brazil Edition Vids (@BE_Vids) October 22, 2017

"And unfair. I spent the whole game getting enough [rough treatment]. I have many marks on my body.

"It was a move I tried to continue after suffering a foul. I was annoyed at the blow from behind.

"The referee [Ruddy Buquet] did what he wanted, which was the send me off and appear more than the players."

Neymar left the field late-on with his side still trailing in Le Classique, however an injury-time free-kick from Edinson Cavani was enough to salvage a point and leave the Parisians top of Ligue 1 by four points.

What a strike from Cavani to level for PSG!! pic.twitter.com/bFIGCcQYQx — Goal (@goal) October 22, 2017

But Unai Emery will have to do without his record signing on Friday evening when his side face the visit of Nice, in the hope of continuing their unbeaten start in all competitions.