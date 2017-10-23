Neymar Labels Red Card 'Unfair' After 'Exaggerated' Response Lead to Dismissal in PSG Draw

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has labeled the red card he received during his side's 2-2 draw with Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening as 'unfair', after the attacker picked up two yellows in a matter of minutes. 


The 25-year-old was booked for dissent in the 85th minute by referee Ruddy Buquet, before reacting badly to Lucas Ocampos' late challenge less than 120 seconds later. 

The world's most expensive player seemed to collide with the Argentine in the aftermath of the winger's trip, with the 23-year-old's rather over-theatrical response from the coming together  enough to make the French official brandish the Brazilian his second yellow card of the evening. 

But Neymar believes that the decision made by Buquet was a harsh one, and that the reaction from his fellow South American was indeed over-the-top after stating he had been on the receiving end of bad challenges all evening.

"I think it was exaggerated, yes", the former Barcelona attacker told Esporte Interativo following the feisty 2-2 draw at the Orange Velodrome, as cited by the Daily Mail.

"And unfair. I spent the whole game getting enough [rough treatment]. I have many marks on my body.

"It was a move I tried to continue after suffering a foul. I was annoyed at the blow from behind.

"The referee [Ruddy Buquet] did what he wanted, which was the send me off and appear more than the players."

Neymar left the field late-on with his side still trailing in Le Classique, however an injury-time free-kick from Edinson Cavani was enough to salvage a point and leave the Parisians top of Ligue 1 by four points.

But Unai Emery will have to do without his record signing on Friday evening when his side face the visit of Nice, in the hope of continuing their unbeaten start in all competitions.  

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters