Paris Saint-Germain Star Kylian Mbappe Beats Dembele & Gabriel Jesus to 2017 Golden Boy Award

French international star Kylian Mbappe has beaten Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele to the 2017 Golden Boy award, according to Monday's edition of Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The award, while unofficial, is generally recognised across world football as the most prestigious prize around for young players, with men such as Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero all winning the award shortly after it was introduced. Rafael van der Vaart was the first winner of the prize back in 2003.

Kylian Mbappé is the 2017 Golden Boy, as revealed in Monday's edition of Tuttosport. pic.twitter.com/p8AowFsge7 — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 22, 2017

Mbappe, Jesus and Dembele were named on a shortlist compressed from 40 players last week, after each shone for their respective clubs over the course of the year. Both Mbappe and Dembele - two of the leading young lights of the new generation of French football - made high-profile moves in the summer, with the former joining Paris Saint-Germain and the latter to Barcelona.

The eventual winner, Mbappe, scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Monaco last season and was instrumental in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, while he's bagged four since arriving in Paris already.

Dembele had an outstanding single season with Borussia Dortmund last term and in turn secured a big-money move to Barca, though he has recently suffered a hamstring injury, while Jesus has been in scintillating goalscoring form for Manchester City - scoring 10 in 16 games so far this term.





All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation's top division, with a number of journalists from newspapers from across the continent participating in the vote. Each journalist picks a top five, with first pick receiving ten points, seven for second, and so on. The player with the most points after all votes are made picks up the prize.

The participating newspapers are Bild (Germany), Blick (Switzerland), A Bola (Portugal), l'Equipe (France), France Football (France), Marca (Spain), Mundo Deportivo (Spain), Ta Nea (Greece), Sport Express (Russia), De Telegraaf (Netherlands) and The Times (UK).