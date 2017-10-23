Pochettino Claims Spurs Are 'Starting to Build Confidence at Wembley' After Kane & Co. Dispatch Reds

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are growing ever more confident of playing at their temporary Wembley home after Sunday's 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli were sandwiched by a double from Harry Kane as Spurs won a second consecutive League game at Wembley, having failed to win any of their first three league games at the home of football.

Pochettino now feels that Tottenham are settling into their new home ground, telling the BBC: "The team is starting to build confidence at Wembley. It is important to make this feel like home - it is key for us."

The result sees Spurs move to within five points of league leaders Manchester City and level with second place Manchester United, and Pochettino feels his side are ready for another title fight: 

"It is the third season that we are trying to catch someone. Manchester City are doing very well - they have an amazing squad and one of the best managers in the world. We believe; we will try to catch them. We are focused every day."

The Argentinean also moved to ease fears over Harry Kane, after the striker left the pitch with two minutes remaining while appearing to hold his hamstring. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Pochettino however was unconcerned by Kane's early exit, though he did suggest he may miss Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at home to West Ham, revealing to the Metro: "He was tired from the end. It was a massive effort at Bournemouth and today. It’s normal he's a little tired. It will be no problem.

"Maybe yes [I will rest him on Wednesday]. We have game and then Manchester United and Real Madrid. It’s important to know he played two games with the national team before playing with Bournemouth. ‘Wednesday maybe he needs to rest."

