Arsenal's Nacho Monreal May Have Accidentally Landed Himself in Hot Water Following Instagram Post

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal is somewhere near the top of his game on the pitch at the moment, but an unfortunate lapse off it could result in punishment by the Premier League.

The Spaniard recorded his second goal of the season at Goodison Park against Everton, which set the team on their way to a devastating 5-2 victory and ultimately cost Ronald Koeman his job.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Malaga man was obviously thrilled with the performance, and his own contribution in particular, and decided to upload a video clip of his equaliser to Instagram.

The Sun say that unfortunately for Monreal though, the clip was not his to use and he has broken copyright law, and now faces punishment from the league.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

They are supposedly trying to curb the amount of videos making it on to the internet like the one used by Monreal as a result of more frequent streaming, and so the 29-year-old could be in a bit of trouble. He has already had to remove the post.

The star has been an ever-present for Arsenal this season in a new 'left centre-back' position where he has began to flourish following a slow start.

Injury problems plaguing Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny have seen Monreal emerge as one of the Gunners' most dependable options for the backline.

