In news that will appeal to most Chelsea fans, but probably not the man himself, Charly Musonda will not be loaned out by Antonio Conte in the January transfer window.

The Belgian starlet is undoubtedly talented and looks to have a bright future ahead of him, but that hasn't been enough to guarantee him regular minutes at Chelsea, where he has made his struggles for pitch time public.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Blues boss Antonio Conte was considering sending the player out on loan in January after he dropped a post on Instagram that seemed to lash out at the Italian manager.

“You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what’s expected," he wrote." And what do you get back? Literally nothing…done.”

However, it now doesn't seem as though the player will be leaving at all. The Evening Standard now claim that Conte is against sending the Belgian out on loan next year and thinks he has a future under him at Stamford Bridge.

Conte named the player in the side that lost to Crystal Palace after the international break, with the attacker coming off the bench in the second half to nearly equalise for the Blues.

Former Juventus boss Conte has also revealed that Musonda will play in Chelsea's match against Everton on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The 21-year-old made his first start for the Londoners in said competition, scoring his first goal as well, and should make his fifth appearance of the season on Wednesday night.

A good performance against the struggling Toffees, who sacked Ronald Koeman on Monday, will certainly heighten his chances of finding favour under Conte, but he has to make the most of this chance as the manager isn't one for much patience.