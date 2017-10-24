Colombian Defender Yerry Mina Gives Barcelona Ultimatum Regarding His Future

The future of youngster Yerry Mina is in doubt with the players representatives becoming frustrated with Barcelona.

The 23-year-old Palmeiras defender has already been picked up by Barcelona, after they triggered their option to buy.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

However according to SPORT, Barcelona are not being specific about when they expect the player to join them, which is worrying for the centre back because he wants to know where he will be playing from January.





As a result the future of the Colombian defender is starting to worry his people and the player himself.





Barcelona took up the option to buy that they had on the Palmeiras man, but have not yet decided if they want him to arrive in the summer or during the January transfer window.

I really hope we don't sign Yerry Mina from Palmerias. He clearly doesn't have the quality or characteristics to play at a club like Barça. — ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ® (@UltraAutistic) October 17, 2017

The Catalans are thought to have doubts over whether he would adapt quickly to the European game, with the defender having played his whole career in South America to this point.

However Barcelona's indecisiveness is something that has frustrated and annoyed Jair Mina, the uncle and manager of Yerry Mina:

"They can't have doubts. If they want Yerry, perfect. If that's not the case, no problem, there are other teams interested," claimed Jair.

"Pep Segura should decide! We've been going a year and a half with doubts. We will resolve this, if they don't want him he'll go to another team."

Barcelona have paid just over £8m for the Colombian, but he is more likely to arrive in the summer after the Russia World Cup, despite the 23-year-old training normally after recovering from a fractured toe in his left foot.