Everton Confirm David Unsworth Will Be Interim Boss as Search for Ronald Koeman Replacement Begins

Everton have confirmed via Twitter that Under-23s coach David Unsworth will be in charge of the senior side on a temporary basis, until a successor is found for the sacked Ronald Koeman.





The former Toffees defender will have his first game as manager on Wednesday night, as the Merseyside club face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Everton can confirm David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night's @Carabao_Cup tie. pic.twitter.com/vyiEXZDZvI — Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2017

Unsworth has a fine history with Everton, having played for the club for 12 seasons during his career. A popular figure at Goodison Park, the 44-year-old starred in the side's 1995 FA Cup winning campaign.

Everton have endured a dismal start to the 2017/18 Premier League season, and currently sit 18th in the table after losing five of their opening nine matches. Despite spending a significant amount of money on the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender Michael Keane, the side looked disjointed and bereft of attacking endeavour under Koeman.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is currently the bookies favourite to replace the Dutchman, while the likes of Thomas Tuchel, and Marco Silva have been linked with the job.