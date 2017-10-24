Real Madrid President Reveals Hilarious Text Spurs Owner Sends Him Every Time They Win a Major Title

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez has revealed the hilarious message he now traditionally receives from Tottenham Hotspur Daniel Levy, after every major European title they win.

Speaking on Spanish radio station Candena Cope, via journalist Kristof Terreur, Perez let listeners in on the side-splitting joke Levy rolls out on now regular intervals, stating:

"Every time we win a European title, he sends me the same message: 'Congratulations for the European title you have won with my players".

Florentino Perez talking Daniel Levy on Cadena Cope: pure gold. #THFC pic.twitter.com/8FZuGlOap3 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) October 24, 2017

Spurs have somewhat of a history of selling to the La Liga giants, with both Gareth Bale and Luca Modrić joining Los Blancos in recent years. Tottenham fans have understandably been aggrieved at losing their star players in such a manner, and Levy's attempts to find the humour in the situation may not go down too well with fans of the north London club.

While Spurs are currently flying under charismatic manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a host of exciting young talent, the face remains that the club are approaching a decade without winning any silverware.

The future of Harry Kane is also likely to cause Spurs fans sleepless nights, as the club talisman has inevitably been with a future move to the Galácticos.

Spurs are starting to find their feet in the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, after initially struggling to acclimatise to their cavernous temporary home of Wembley Stadium. Pochettino's side impressed in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Real Madrid, and comprehensively thumped Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League thrashing.