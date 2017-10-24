Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Claims Harry Kane Has Proven He Is a Quality Striker

Germany international Toni Kroos admitted that he is an admirer of Spurs striker Harry Kane's ability, but was reluctant to admit whether Los Blancos should make an attempt to entice him to the Santiago Bernabeu next season, while speaking at last night's FIFA FIFPro award ceremony at the London Palladium.

As reported in FourFourTwo, Kroos acknowledged that the England international has continued his impressive form of previous seasons and praised his efforts, even though the Spanish giants are strongly rumoured to be preparing a transfer for the Walthamstow forward sooner rather than later.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Germany midfielder did not want to be drawn on the issue and said: "He's a good player, you don't score so many goals in the Premier League if you're not a good striker of course.

"But if you buy him or not, that's not my job."

Kroos was fortunate enough, along with club team-mates Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo to be in the FIFA FIFPro XI which was dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid players.

The side was created by a record number of 26,622 professional players from 71 countries who voted for the team. However, there was no place for Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Golden Boot winner, although he was not the only noticeable Premier League absentee.

Real Madrid became the first side in Champions League history to retain their title last season and Kroos appreciates that the challenge will not get any easier this season. He added: "Every year, it's Barcelona, you have great English teams, you have Bayern Munich. A lot of clubs want to win the Champions League.

"It's crazy that we did it back-to-back – that never happened before so this is very good and very difficult to defend this title."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The fact that Tottenham Hotspur made such an impressive statement last week in their performance away at the defending champions in the group stages and are spearheaded by such an attacking threat in Harry Kane they will be recognised as a direct risk to Real Madrid claiming a hat trick of European success.