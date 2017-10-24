Ryan Giggs Defends Recent Man Utd Signing Victor Lindelof After Poor Performance at Huddersfield

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has spoken out to defend current United defender Victor Lindelöf after some heavily criticised performances.

Lindelof, who arrived this summer from Portuguese giants Benfica for around £31m, made the crucial error that conceded the winning goal for Huddersfield on Saturday.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Giggs didn’t want Lindelöf to be made out as the sole culprit, saying: “You win together and lose together, and you can’t single out a player, especially when he hasn’t been playing regularly. He’s just got to knuckle down and come through this.”

Whilst the United side that played on Saturday weren’t their full-strength side, due to the lengthy injury list currently weighing on the club, it was Lindelof’s inclusion that was the catalyst for Huddersfield’s second goal.

Lindelof was brought on from the bench and within five minutes, Huddersfield had a second goal, with the Swede missing a vital interception that gave Laurent Depoitre a free pass to round David de Gea and confirm the result.

With only five starts to his name this season, added with that poor performance on Saturday, there are growing suggestions that, whilst no public admission has been made, United manager Jose Mourinho may still be unconvinced of the defender’s ability to perform at the highest level.

However, Giggs compared Lindelöf’s shaky start to his United career to other United defenders in their early days.

He added: “Some players come to the Premier League and bed in straight away and others it can take six months or even a year, as it was for Patrice Evra, Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidić and they went on to be unbelievable players.”