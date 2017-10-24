VIDEO: Brazil International Goalkeeper Jefferson Carjacked at Gunpoint in Rio De Janeiro

Brazilian goalkeeper Jefferson, who plays for Botafogo, was reportedly carjacked on Sunday morning while driving through Rio de Janeiro.





34-year-old Jefferson, who has been capped 22 times for the Brazilian national team and spent four years playing in Turkey, pulled up to a junction and stopped near the Nilton Santos Stadium on his way to training. In the video below, a car overtaking him suddenly stopped and two armed robbers jumped out and ordered him to get out of the car.

Câmeras registram momento em que goleiro Jefferson tem carro roubado por criminosos. https://t.co/aXGksqmzyA pic.twitter.com/uDyDunTjQr — Casos de Polícia (@CasodePolicia) October 24, 2017

A street camera recorded the moment the athlete's car was stolen, in which he was forced to exit his vehicle and was moved to the side of the road by one assailant whilst the other jumped into the driving seat. The entire ordeal lasted less than 30 seconds.

According to Globo, in addition to the car, the goalkeeper had possessions within his car also stolen, but did not suffer any physical aggression. He was released from training in order to testify at the police station.

The car was recovered the same day by police in Complexo do Alemão, whilst the carjackers have not yet been apprehended.

Jefferson, who was part of Brazil's 2013 Confederations Cup winning team, has played for Botafogo since 2009.