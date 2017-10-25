Arsenal Fans Lost the Plot at Gunners Duo Walcott & Coquelin During Cup Win Over Norwich

Arsenal narrowly managed to beat Championship side Norwich City, as they came from behind to win 2-1 in extra-time to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Norwich struck first in the 34th minute when Josh Murphy was put through on goal and finished with a delightful chip of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Arsenal trailed Norwich until the 85th when substitute Eddie Nketiah poked the ball in from close range to take the game into extra-time. Nketiah then completed his remarkable cameo as he powered home a header from a corner kick in the 96th minute, which was enough to secure Arsenal's place in the next round.

PHOTO: Arsenal Fan Cheekily Edits Edward Nketiah's Wiki Page After Match-Winning Display @thomp1987 https://t.co/CvkfyDkcZQ — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) October 25, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for the impact of the 18-year-old Nketiah. He said, after the game: "I can't remember a young player having such an impact in a game like that."

However, despite the delight Arsenal fans must have felt at managing to find a way to win the game and Nketiah's display, some fans were still furious at the performances of first team regulars Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin.





Both showed little throughout the game, and even Coquelin's assist for Arsenal's first goal was not enough to save him from the Arsenal fan's fury on Twitter:

It feels like Coquelin reached a new low last night — Arsenal lol (@theiconic14) October 25, 2017

I’m so grateful, for what Theo Walcott has contributed to AFC. But we now have some exciting young talent, and his time has come to an end. — Matt (@IslingtonMatt) October 25, 2017

I don't get it with Coquelin. I still see a good player there but he's been off the heights of his 14/15 appearances for some time now. — Adem (@ademjh) October 25, 2017

Surely we have to bin Walcott in next 10 months. Full potential never fulfilled at Arsenal and really doesn’t suit 343. — alex (@alexburns1088) October 25, 2017

My review of the game. Debuchy outstanding. Coquelin and Walcott terrible. — James Rutterford (@ChinnyReckon) October 24, 2017

Next up for Arsenal is Swansea on Saturday in the Premier League before facing Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

Walcott and Coquelin will perhaps be hoping to take part in these matches so they can start proving some fans wrong.