Arsenal Fans Lost the Plot at Gunners Duo Walcott & Coquelin During Cup Win Over Norwich

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Arsenal narrowly managed to beat Championship side Norwich City, as they came from behind to win 2-1 in extra-time to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Norwich struck first in the 34th minute when Josh Murphy was put through on goal and finished with a delightful chip of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Arsenal trailed Norwich until the 85th when substitute Eddie Nketiah poked the ball in from close range to take the game into extra-time. Nketiah then completed his remarkable cameo as he powered home a header from a corner kick in the 96th minute, which was enough to secure Arsenal's place in the next round. 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for the impact of the 18-year-old Nketiah. He said, after the game: "I can't remember a young player having such an impact in a game like that."

However, despite the delight Arsenal fans must have felt at managing to find a way to win the game and Nketiah's display, some fans were still furious at the performances of first team regulars Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin. 


Both showed little throughout the game, and even Coquelin's assist for Arsenal's first goal was not enough to save him from the Arsenal fan's fury on Twitter:

Next up for Arsenal is Swansea on Saturday in the Premier League before facing Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

Walcott and Coquelin will perhaps be hoping to take part in these matches so they can start proving some fans wrong. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters