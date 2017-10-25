Arsene Wenger Full of Praise for Eddie Nketiah After Starlet Inspires Win Over Norwich

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah following the youngster's super sub performance in their 2-1 win over Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were staring defeat in the face courtesy of Jacob Murphy 34th minute goal, until the introduction of 18-year-old Nketiah who scored within 15 seconds of his arrival on the pitch. 

The striker then added his second goal of the game and his career when he headed home Theo Walcott's corner in the sixth minute of extra time to secure victory for his side.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game Wenger revealed that he knew his substitute would score, saying: "We needed to score goals. He knows how to score goals. We have seven or eight strikers on the pitch. He has qualities. If you can deliver when the team needs you, that is a quality you do not know if you have until you show it."

In the process of scoring Nketiah became the first player to be born and score a competitive goal since the arrival of Wenger at the club and the Frenchman admitted he has high hopes for the forward.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I’m impressed that he wasn’t even conceived when I was first here! Life gives chances to young people. We hope he has a proud career. Giving chances to young players is part of what this club is about." 


As well as Nketiah the match saw a debut for Matt Macey and starts for young players Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.


Wenger named an inexperienced bench and reinforced his philosophy of breeding young players for the club when asked about the reason behind that, saying: 


"The boy Eddie is a good example. If I have experienced players on the bench I would certainly have put them on and not Eddie. Here you have no chance to put an experienced player on so you send on a young player instead."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters