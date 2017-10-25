Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has signed a new long-term contract after agreeing new terms with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Woodburn, who is the club's youngest goalscorer ever after netting against Leeds in November 2016, is seen as one of the club's most promising players, also scoring for Wales on his senior debut in a World Cup qualifier.

The 18-year-old told Liverpool's website: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

“This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract.

“It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do.”

“I think there is loads of room for improvement. I’ve just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve.

“Defending and maybe getting a few more goals [are what I want to improve]. Just trying to come in with the first team and play like a first-team player.

“But I think I’ve grown as a player and matured physically and technically, and grown in confidence.

“For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the U19s and first team. Hopefully I will get some more appearances for the first team and progress in the U19s Champions League.”