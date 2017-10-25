Liverpool Players Called in for Monday Meeting as Klopp Looks to Fix Defensive Woes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly subjected his squad to a full and frank 'inquest' following Sunday's 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, with the players hauled into Melwood on Monday for a team meeting.





According to the Liverpool Echo, an 'open and honest exchange' took place after Klopp made the squad 'relive' the previous day's embarrassment as each Spurs goal was 'examined in detail'.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite the individual mistakes made by Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet during the game, it is said that the focus of Klopp's unhappiness was on how the team defended as a unit.

Problems with general awareness need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

But it seems that the Reds squad responded positively as the Echo also notes that Klopp opted to given the players a day off on Tuesday instead.

Without a Carabao Cup tie to play this week, Liverpool will have had a full six days to rest and prepare ahead of Saturday's fixture against a Huddersfield side fresh from inflicting Manchester United's first defeat of the season last weekend.

For Klopp, the game will mark the first time he has ever face long-time friend David Wagner, who coached the reserve team at Borussia Dortmund for four years.

11th place Huddersfield are just a single point behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after nine games and the contest will give Reds players an opportunity to prove to Klopp that they have taken on board what was discussed on Monday and can repay his faith.