PHOTO: Romanian Player Makes Professional Debut Despite Losing Left Hand in a Truck Accident

A Romanian teenager was delighted to make his professional debut for Petrolul Ploiesti on Tuesday night.





However, 18-year-old Cosmin Lambru isn’t just any teenager breaking through for his club. The young star made his debut in the Romanian cup competition, despite only having one hand.

Lambru, who played the final nine minutes of Petrolul Ploiesti’s 2-0 defeat at Universitatea Craiova, is the centre of one of football's feel good stories that proves hard work can always beat the odds.

18-year-old Cosmin Lambru (Petrolul) lost his left hand in a truck accident a decade ago. He didn't give up on his dream to play football. pic.twitter.com/CKtD70EsJs — Alecs Stam (@AlecsStam) October 24, 2017

The forward tragically lost his hand in an road accident 10 years ago, but never gave up on his dreams of professional football.





At the time, he was taking a walk with his friends on the street when he was hit by a truck. In quotes from The Sun, Lambru said: “I felt terrible pain, but I was still conscious. They helped me away and took me to the hospital.”

At the hospital, medics informed him that he would most likely be forced to remove his arm. However, the doctor who operated on him miraculously managed to stabilise his condition and keep the majority of his arm.

However, it wasn’t to be a dream debut as his side Petrolul were defeated 2-0, but Lambru warmed the hearts of fans worldwide as he took to the field.