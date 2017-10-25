PHOTOS: Tottenham Show New Stadium Progress With Shots of Ongoing Development

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Tottenham have shown off the progress of their new stadium with a gallery of moody, atmospheric photos on the club's official website.

Taken at dawn, the images show the continuing development of the impressive, 61,559 seated arena.

Spurs are aiming to have completed work on the stadium in time for the 2018-19 season, and move out of their temporary home, Wembley. The £750m ground is being built next to White Hart Lane, which the club vacated at the end of last season.

It will include a retractable pitch for up to 16 non-football events a year, including concerts and NFL games, and will boast the largest single-tiered end in Europe which will accommodate 17,000 fans behind the goal.

The stadium will also have an innovative viewing feature, allowing supporters to watch in the tunnel through a glass window.

Asked last season about the tunnel, coach Mauricio Pochettino added: “It’s dangerous, very dangerous.

“A lot of things have happened in the tunnel — it is for that reason the price of sitting there will be very expensive!”

There are a number of other expensive options for Tottenham's more wealthy fans. The H Club, which includes Michelin-starred chefs and cheese waiters, will cost £15k-a-season.

Tickets for the Tunnel Club and The H Club come in pairs, but require a £30k fee for membership of both.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters