PHOTOS: Tottenham Show New Stadium Progress With Shots of Ongoing Development

Tottenham have shown off the progress of their new stadium with a gallery of moody, atmospheric photos on the club's official website.

Taken at dawn, the images show the continuing development of the impressive, 61,559 seated arena.

Spurs are aiming to have completed work on the stadium in time for the 2018-19 season, and move out of their temporary home, Wembley. The £750m ground is being built next to White Hart Lane, which the club vacated at the end of last season.

It will include a retractable pitch for up to 16 non-football events a year, including concerts and NFL games, and will boast the largest single-tiered end in Europe which will accommodate 17,000 fans behind the goal.

The stadium will also have an innovative viewing feature, allowing supporters to watch in the tunnel through a glass window.

Asked last season about the tunnel, coach Mauricio Pochettino added: “It’s dangerous, very dangerous.

“A lot of things have happened in the tunnel — it is for that reason the price of sitting there will be very expensive!”

There are a number of other expensive options for Tottenham's more wealthy fans. The H Club, which includes Michelin-starred chefs and cheese waiters, will cost £15k-a-season.

Tickets for the Tunnel Club and The H Club come in pairs, but require a £30k fee for membership of both.