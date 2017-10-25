Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Looking for Defender Juan Foyth to Make an Impression in Cup Clash

Tottenham Hostpur boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for defender Juan Foyth to make an impact, as his side entertain West Ham United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking in The Telegraph, the Lilywhites' manager has encouraged his rookie centre-back to 'show why he is here', with the 19-year-old set to line up against a Hammers attack that could include the likes of Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

In reference to his junior compatriot, Pochettino stated: "Foyth is young but he needs to show why is here. And maybe then he has the possibility to play. You will only know if he is ready to play if he plays."

Having joined Spurs from Estudiantes in his native Argentina in August, Foyth partnered Jan Vertonghen in the heart of the Tottenham defence last month on his club debut, as Spurs edged past Championship side Barnsley to this Wednesday night's cup meeting with Slaven Bilic's men.

Pochettino like Foyth - both central defenders by nature - also played for one of Argentina's most decorated clubs in South America in Newell's Old Boys between 1989 and 1994.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

Now, the Spurs boss is looking for his young £10m recruit to show what he originally saw in Foyth, in bringing the teenager to the Premier League in the final days of this past summer transfer window. He adds however, that the defender has much to do to prove his worth and fight for a regular starting berth for Spurs.

Asked if he could become a club regular, Pochettino said: "Maybe in the future, if some players are suspended or maybe we have some injuries, then we'll play with him. I remember playing when I was 17 or 18 against a massive striker - and I'm smaller than Juan.

"I'd say 'Come on, you need to show.' Juan's at Tottenham now. He needs to fight and prove that he compete in these type of games."