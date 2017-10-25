VIDEO: Borussia Dortmund Starlet Jadon Sancho Gets Club Star Aubameyang to Clean His Boots

Now, it's presumed that for a youngster to gain the respect of their more experienced teammates, boot cleaning duty is a rite of passage.

However, for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho it seems that the custom has instead been flipped on its head, as it's emerged - courtesy of a video that the 17-year-old posted on Instagram - that BVB star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds the pristine match-day shine to the English teenager's boots.

Sancho made the move to Dortmund from Manchester City in August for an undisclosed fee, and it's crystal-clear to see that the fledgling attacker has made no trouble of fitting into his new German surroundings in the Bundesliga, with the two attacking colleagues being captured in utter hysterics as the esteemed Gabonese international scrubs away at Sancho's promise-laden size nines.

After being withdrawn from England's U17 fold last week by Dortmund just before the last-16 stage of the FIFA U17 World Cup in India, Sancho is indeed back in training with his employers and also travelled to Cyprus with the club as they took on Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League last Tuesday.





Sancho bagged three goals during the tournament's group stage matches and also notched two assists, a record which helped his nation reach the knockout phase with an unbeaten record.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Steven Cooper's developing aces have since progressed to the final of the competition, after downing Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final.





The start to life at the Signal Iduna Park was not strictly plain sailing, though. Sancho struggled to make an impact on the squad following his summer arrival, but he did make his domestic debut on Saturday, emerging as an 84th minute substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Aubameyang, Andre Schurrle and Marco Reus on a daily basis will only amplify Sancho's potential, as Dortmund's coveted ranks have class and experience in abundance.