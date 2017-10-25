VIDEO: Crystal Palace Fan Throws Shirt Back at Pape Souare Following 4-1 Carabao Cup Humbling

Crystal Palace supporters were quick to show their dissatisfaction with their side following the Eagles' Carabao Cup exit on Tuesday evening, with one fan even throwing back Pape Souare's match-worn shirt after the left-back had offered it to the travelling fans.

The Premier League relegation strugglers crashed out of the cup competition during the Round of 16 after Championship opposition Bristol City dismantled the low on confidence south Londoners, gliding with ease to a 4-1 victory at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako opened the scoring for the visitors just after 20 minutes. However, four unanswered replies courtesy of Matty Taylor, substitute Milan Djuric, who put his side into the lead before the break, Joe Bryan and Callum O'Dowda, who rounded things off just after the hour mark, was enough to see off the English top flight outfit.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Understandably the Selhurst Park faithful, known for their group of hardcore home and away contingent, were displeased with their team's result, and in particular the defensive display boss Roy Hodgson's XI showed during the humbling defeat.

Following the 90 minutes Souare, alongside his teammate, went over to applaud those who had made the 250-mile midweek round trip, only to watch their side be humiliatingly defeated, to almost apologise for the pain they had been put through on top of the awful start to the campaign Palace have had.

Disappointing to see, Pape Soaure throws top into crowd only for it to be thrown back #cpfc pic.twitter.com/1UpfSbMDfx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

The Senegal international decided to offer his shirt by throwing it into the area that housed the Eagles supporters only for it to be thrown back in his direction by a disgruntled follower.

The 27-year-old was seemingly upset and dismayed by the actions of the Palace fan, and opted to trudge off the field after electing this time to keep hold of his top.

Souare and his teammates will have their chance at redemption following Tuesday night's battering when they return to Premier League action this weekend and take on West Ham United at Selhurst Park.