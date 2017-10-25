Young Huddersfield Town Fan Goes Viral After Penciling Letter Asking to Give £5 to Aaron Mooy

A young Huddersfield Town fan's heartwarming letter has gone viral after asking director Sean Jarvis if he would give a £5 note he found at the Kirklees Stadium on Saturday to star-midfielder Aaron Mooy.





The 27-year-old netted the Yorkshire club's opener at the weekend during their memorable 2-1 win over Manchester United, in a game where Jose Mourinho's side were outplayed and outfought.

Young supporter Adam Bhana was in attendance to see his beloved Terriers topple the title chasing Red Devils, and his day got even better after finding a fiver at the stadium.

However, it seems his morals are those a lot could learn from, insisting that he could not keep the money as it was not his, and instead insisted, via a penciled-note addressed to Jarvis, it be handed to Mooy after the Australian's impressive display.

"I was at the Huddersfield against Manchester United match", the letter read, posted via the Huddersfield director's official Twitter account.

"I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to my dad because we can not keep what is not ours.

"Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday.

"I have put the £5 note in the envelope. Thank you."

Following Jarvis' post the youngster's letter went viral on social media, with the board member stating the note was 'Pure class from young Adam'.

David Wagner's side's win over Manchester United took them to 11th in the table, four points clear of the final relegation spot currently occupied by manager-less Everton.

The young fan may well be in attendance, and will be praying for similar heroics again this weekend when Town travel to Liverpool on Saturday for what could be another chance to claim a top-six scalp.