Antonio Rudiger Delighted to Grab His First Goal for Chelsea After Opening the Scoring in Midweek

Chelsea prevailed 2-1 winners in their Carabao Cup clash with Everton on Wednesday night, with goals from Antonio Rudiger and Willian.

Chelsea's 24-year-old summer signing Rudiger put the Blues ahead after steering a looping header past Jordan Pickford to grab his first goal in London since joining from Roma for £30m.

Speaking after the game, he told the Chelsea website of his delight to gain the victory, as well as his goal that put Chelsea on course for the quarter-finals.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"First of all, I am very, very happy we won the match and I could contribute to the result.

"I am very happy to score my first goal for Chelsea. The thing is, I didn’t see the ball because of the light. I was looking up. It was a good header but a bit of luck also as well.

"They had two or three chances, that’s it. We gave away the game a bit in the second half, Everton had more ball possession, and one time they scored but the important thing is we won."

The draw for the quarter-finals of the cup will take place at 4pm on Thursday afternoon, with seven Premier League sides making up the final eight, along with Championship side Bristol City who steamrolled Crystal Palace 4-1.

Rudiger went on to say how he'd be happy to face anyone in the next round, with the German defender confident that his side can progress to the semi-finals.

"I don’t care; it can be anyone!"

Chelsea travel down to the South Coast next time out, to face Bournemouth. The away side will be looking to keep pace with the top three, with Tottenham and Manchester United currently four points ahead of the Blues.