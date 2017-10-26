Arsenal Chief Stan Kroenke Insists Arsene Wenger Is Still the Right Man to Lead the Club

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has insisted that Arsene Wenger remains the right man to manage the club.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror before the club's Annual General Meeting, the American businessman explained how replacing managers is easy, but Wenger is as focused as ever at bringing success to Arsenal.

"Arsene is strong, he’s focused and I think he showed through all that," Kroenke explained. "It’s easy to change coaches and people do it all the time. But the hardest thing is to replicate success and remain competitive."

Stan Kroenke and his son Josh among those at the Arsenal AGM. pic.twitter.com/a86YnEBDQ5 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) October 26, 2017

Arsene Wenger is certainly an anomaly in the average life-spans of managers at Premier League clubs and is currently in his 21st season at Arsenal. This has been far too long for some fans, with many calling for change for many years now after perceived stagnation at the club.





Kroenke continued, "You have to approach it with clear-headedness, calmness, thinking for the long term rather than the short-term. An easy answer is it's easy to do something. It’s harder not to do something.

Stan Kroenke Insists Arsenal Will Fight to Try and Keep Unsettled Star Duo https://t.co/Y31CJA3ixm — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) October 26, 2017

"When you have someone that passionate, when you get one who has really demonstrated that level of excellence – a good character – do you say: 'Hey, we should get rid of him or we should make a change?'

"We feel really strongly about Arsene," explained Kroenke. He certainly has brought a level of consistency to the club. And with three FA Cups and Community Shields in four years, trophies have finally started to return to North London."

Kroenke believes that Wenger can continue to bring trophies to the club in future seasons. "He [Wenger] is really focused and really smart, he wants to win the things we are talking about.





"We have dealt with this a lot in different organisations and we just think that Arsene is doing a great job and he’s the right guy."