Banter King Peter Crouch on Young Lions Getting to a World Cup Final: 'How Dare They'

Peter Crouch has offered a hilarious take on the England U17s' amazing feat of reaching the World Cup final.

The Young Lions are to take on Spain on Saturday in Kolkata thanks to 3-1 win over Brazil in which Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick, his second in successive games.

It means England now have a chance to win a second World Cup in the space of a few months following on from the U20s' succession in South Korea in the summer, and Stoke striker Crouch took the opportunity to poke fun at the senior side's failings over the years as an avenue for some top banter.

He sarcastically tweeted: "Youngsters these days have no regard for tradition . We don’t get to Finals of world cups . How dare they #BRAENG."

Despite the humour, it is also a sad reminder of the painful shortcomings of the senior side since the World Cup triumph in 1966.

England's record at the World Cup has been fairly dismal - in 2014, the Three Lions went out at the group stage, and in South Africa we only got as far as the round of 16.

In the two tournaments before that in Germany and South Korea/Japan, we could only reach the quarter-finals.

The national team's 'best' result at a World Cup finals since the '66 triumph came in Italia '90 when we came fourth place out of 24 teams.